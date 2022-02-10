Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.67.

NYSE:ONTO opened at $93.04 on Wednesday. Onto Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $52.17 and a fifty-two week high of $106.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $225.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $535,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,935. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,307 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,429,000 after purchasing an additional 48,009 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 28.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,225,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,506,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 163,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 17.9% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,091,000 after purchasing an additional 183,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

