Opera (OPRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRA opened at $7.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.94. Opera has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $13.93.

Get Opera alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Opera from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Opera by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Opera during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Opera by 5.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

About Opera

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.