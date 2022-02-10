Opera (OPRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:OPRA opened at $7.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.94. Opera has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $13.93.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Opera from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.
About Opera
Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.
