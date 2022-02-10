Oppenheimer Weighs in on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $12.26 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $775.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $12.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $54.08 EPS.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.72 earnings per share.

REGN has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $726.11.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $619.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $625.50 and its 200 day moving average is $622.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,668,639,000 after purchasing an additional 333,312 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,152,000 after purchasing an additional 32,212 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,608,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,203,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,174,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,883,000 after purchasing an additional 19,591 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total transaction of $63,753.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total value of $439,299.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,195 shares of company stock worth $22,384,716 over the last three months. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

