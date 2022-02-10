Origin Dollar (OUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $253.22 Million

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $253.22 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00049233 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,214.39 or 0.07258290 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,188.33 or 0.99779953 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00051825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00054012 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006422 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 254,321,410 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

