ORIX (NYSE:IX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $118.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

Shares of IX stock opened at $106.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.02 and a 200 day moving average of $99.12. ORIX has a 1 year low of $79.51 and a 1 year high of $112.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of ORIX during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of ORIX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIX in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About ORIX

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

