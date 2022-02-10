ORIX (NYSE:IX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $118.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “
Shares of IX stock opened at $106.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.02 and a 200 day moving average of $99.12. ORIX has a 1 year low of $79.51 and a 1 year high of $112.91.
About ORIX
ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.
