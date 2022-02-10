OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KIDS shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.42 per share, with a total value of $60,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.2% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,720,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,858,000 after purchasing an additional 207,211 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,105,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,162,000 after purchasing an additional 34,358 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 730,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,161,000 after purchasing an additional 23,764 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 425,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,889,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 383,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $48.35 on Thursday. OrthoPediatrics has a 52 week low of $43.09 and a 52 week high of $73.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.43 million, a PE ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 0.88.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

