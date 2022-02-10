OSB Group (LON:OSB) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 665 ($8.99) price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 716 ($9.68) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 645 ($8.72) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 716 ($9.68) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OSB Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 555 ($7.51).

Get OSB Group alerts:

LON:OSB opened at GBX 569 ($7.69) on Monday. OSB Group has a 1 year low of GBX 406.20 ($5.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 588.51 ($7.96). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 542.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 511.03. The company has a market cap of £2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.