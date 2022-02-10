Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 10.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 373.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 301.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OSK shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

NYSE OSK opened at $115.55 on Thursday. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $95.79 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.43 and a 200-day moving average of $112.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

