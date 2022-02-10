OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OSIS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSIS opened at $83.07 on Thursday. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $78.63 and a 12-month high of $102.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.56.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $913,756.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $1,368,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,402 shares of company stock worth $2,693,956 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 10,064.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.