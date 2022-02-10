OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.750-$6.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

Shares of OSIS stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $82.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,878. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.12 and its 200-day moving average is $93.56. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $78.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of OSI Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.40.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $913,756.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $1,368,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,693,956 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OSI Systems stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

