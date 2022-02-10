Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Bought by Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.

Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,692,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,272 shares during the quarter. Ovintiv comprises 12.4% of Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $88,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OVV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ovintiv by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,917 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,602,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,832,000 after purchasing an additional 364,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,560,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,958,000 after purchasing an additional 86,715 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,287,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ovintiv by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,117,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,637,000 after purchasing an additional 171,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

OVV traded up $1.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.45. 211,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,379,752. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.43. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.72 and a fifty-two week high of $43.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 3.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OVV. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.91.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

