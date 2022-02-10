Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD) Insider Jon Burrows Buys 50,000 Shares

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD) insider Jon Burrows bought 50,000 shares of Oxford BioDynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($20,283.98).

OBD opened at GBX 28 ($0.38) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £28.10 million and a PE ratio of -3.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 34.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 43.45. Oxford BioDynamics Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 25.50 ($0.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 125 ($1.69). The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.42.

Get Oxford BioDynamics alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United states and internationally. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford BioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford BioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.