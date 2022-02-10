Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $8.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 153.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 22,489 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter valued at $287,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 34.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 12,015 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 247.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 122,225 shares during the period.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

