Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 899,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,300 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 3.13% of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition worth $8,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the second quarter worth $360,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the third quarter worth $382,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the second quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $484,000. 50.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OSTR opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $9.81.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

