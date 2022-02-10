Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Shares Up 4.3%

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)’s stock price shot up 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.68 and last traded at $20.66. 7,399 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,994,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.81.

Several research firms have weighed in on OZON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $564.83 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ozon in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,379,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ozon in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,293,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ozon by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 307,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 147,200 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ozon in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Ozon by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 177,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 96,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Ozon Company Profile (NASDAQ:OZON)

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

