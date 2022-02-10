ParkinGo 1-Day Volume Reaches $2,680.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 10th. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0622 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $2,680.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,352.29 or 0.99519430 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00067024 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00022799 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00026048 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $189.25 or 0.00415293 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

