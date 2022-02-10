Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Analysts expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to announce $1.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59 billion. Patterson Companies reported sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year sales of $6.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $6.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Patterson Companies.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Shares of PDCO opened at $28.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,814,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,610,000 after purchasing an additional 635,782 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,754,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,724,000 after purchasing an additional 74,295 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,697,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,308,000 after purchasing an additional 383,036 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,877,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,590,000 after purchasing an additional 955,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,963,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson Companies (PDCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.