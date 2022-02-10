Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Patterson-UTI Energy has decreased its dividend payment by 42.9% over the last three years. Patterson-UTI Energy has a dividend payout ratio of -26.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy to earn ($0.69) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -11.6%.

PTEN opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average is $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $11.27.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,044,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 427,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

