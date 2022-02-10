Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $11.29 and last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 63261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.76%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PTEN shares. Citigroup raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $10.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.
About Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.
