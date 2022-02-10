Paul J. Kardish Acquires 9,100 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) insider Paul J. Kardish bought 9,100 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $276,003.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AZEK stock opened at $33.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 1.90. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $51.32.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AZEK by 3,690.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AZEK shares. DA Davidson raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.55.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

