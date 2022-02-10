Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $435.00.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

PAYC stock opened at $364.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $373.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.71, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $296.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,672,128,000 after buying an additional 198,947 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,786,000 after purchasing an additional 32,115 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,632,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $809,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,686 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $733,060,000 after purchasing an additional 304,054 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,858,000 after purchasing an additional 17,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.