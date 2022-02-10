Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $435.00.
PAYC stock opened at $364.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $373.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.71, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $296.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,672,128,000 after buying an additional 198,947 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,786,000 after purchasing an additional 32,115 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,632,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $809,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,686 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $733,060,000 after purchasing an additional 304,054 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,858,000 after purchasing an additional 17,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paycom Software (PAYC)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks That Could Outperform
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
- The Long Case for Buying Hasbro Stock May Lie in the Metaverse
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.