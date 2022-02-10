PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Holdings Cut by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lowered its holdings in PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) by 31.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 29,723 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in PCM Fund were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 40.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 13.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 21.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 6.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 8.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PCM opened at $11.03 on Thursday. PCM Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $12.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%.

PCM Fund Company Profile

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

