PEAK6 Investments LLC Sells 611 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

PEAK6 Investments LLC reduced its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in News were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after buying an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of News in the first quarter worth $3,730,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of News by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 139.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 980,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,277,000 after buying an additional 571,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 5.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.96.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $23.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. News Co. has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.39.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. News’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.