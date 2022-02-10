PEAK6 Investments LLC Takes $588,000 Position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRG opened at $26.40 on Thursday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a current ratio of 182.45. The firm has a market cap of $723.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 590.91%.

BRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $14.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

