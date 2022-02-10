PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Trading Up 8.5% Over Last Week

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be bought for about $0.0983 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $125.28 million and approximately $329,324.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00041527 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00107093 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Coin Profile

PEAK is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 2,143,138,231 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,613,744 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

