Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Acquires 10,600 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 549.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $34.12 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $30.82 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.12.

