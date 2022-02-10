Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the second quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 40.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth $40,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth $48,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Exelon news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 340,708 shares of company stock worth $18,348,908. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Exelon from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.09.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $42.60 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.62.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

