Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $1.26 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,816 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,794 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in General Motors by 7.1% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,474,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $77,737,000 after buying an additional 97,130 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 7.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 645,982 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,050,000 after acquiring an additional 44,564 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 100.9% in the third quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 323,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,040,000 after buying an additional 162,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 31.7% during the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 89,546 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 21,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nomura dropped their price objective on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.35.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $50.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. General Motors has a 52 week low of $47.07 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.24 and its 200 day moving average is $55.77.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

