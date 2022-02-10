Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $619.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $625.50 and its 200-day moving average is $622.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.72 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total transaction of $60,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,195 shares of company stock valued at $22,384,716 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Cowen started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $726.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

