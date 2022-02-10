Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,968 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 76.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 65.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 19.4% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. HSBC raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Liberum Capital raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $53.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.27. The stock has a market cap of $135.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.