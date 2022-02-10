Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Purchases 352 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth $36,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 357.9% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 17.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.17.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $122.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.06). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

