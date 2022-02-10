Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Raises Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 81.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 9,580 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $903,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total value of $1,057,009.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,179 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,769 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $203.64 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $143.58 and a twelve month high of $207.82. The firm has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.30 and a 200-day moving average of $182.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.79.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

