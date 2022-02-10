Peet DeFi One Day Trading Volume Tops $35,657.00 (PTE)

Peet DeFi (CURRENCY:PTE) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Peet DeFi coin can now be bought for $1.06 or 0.00002731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Peet DeFi has a market capitalization of $42,080.63 and approximately $35,657.00 worth of Peet DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Peet DeFi has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00047796 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,191.44 or 0.07074836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,206.08 or 1.00213483 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00049543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00052579 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006121 BTC.

Peet DeFi Profile

Peet DeFi’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. The official website for Peet DeFi is peetdecentralized.finance . The official message board for Peet DeFi is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5285069 . Peet DeFi’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Peet DeFi

