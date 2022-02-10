Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Argus lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.93.

Shares of PTON opened at $38.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.58. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $155.52.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $120,498.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 641,620 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,010 shares of company stock worth $423,792. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 2.5% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 45.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.2% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 8.7% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

