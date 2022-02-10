PengolinCoin (PGO) Price Tops $0.0031 on Top Exchanges

PengolinCoin (CURRENCY:PGO) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 10th. One PengolinCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PengolinCoin has a market cap of $98,848.42 and approximately $58,492.00 worth of PengolinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PengolinCoin has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $147,232.75 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000527 BTC.

PengolinCoin Profile

PGO is a coin. PengolinCoin’s total supply is 31,963,238 coins. PengolinCoin’s official website is pengolincoin.s2ii.xyz . PengolinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PengolinC and its Facebook page is accessible here

