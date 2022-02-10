PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 68.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.
Shares of PFLT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.52. 5,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,773. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.08%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 7.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.52% of the company’s stock.
About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT)
