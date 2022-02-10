PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 68.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

Shares of PFLT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.52. 5,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,773. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 7.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

