PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. provides financial services primarily in the United States. The Company conducts its business in two segments: mortgage banking and investment management. Mortgage banking segment offers correspondent and retail lending businesses and loan servicing business. Investment management segment offers investment advisory and investment management services. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is headquartered in Moorpark, California. “

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $60.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $55.11 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.42.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 4.48%.

In other news, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 126,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.77 per share, with a total value of $8,059,188.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $934,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 562,554 shares of company stock valued at $35,459,376 and sold 45,000 shares valued at $3,015,300. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,012,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $960,000. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

