Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $8,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 462.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bbva USA lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 22.1% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 57.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $294.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.74 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $500.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $481.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.00.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

