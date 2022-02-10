Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $6.78 Million Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,482 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $6,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 13,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FTCH shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Societe Generale started coverage on Farfetch in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Farfetch in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Farfetch stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $73.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 3.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average of $36.43.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.34 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

