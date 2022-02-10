Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $7.42 Million Position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 289,648 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth $7,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 383.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 105,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $20.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.63 million, a PE ratio of 406.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.28. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $116.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 800.16%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMTL. Citigroup lifted their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Comtech Telecommunications Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.