Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $5,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 28.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 7.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the third quarter valued at $228,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $68.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.57. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.02 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.26%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.