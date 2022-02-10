Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $8.89 Million in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 85,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,885,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Asana during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Asana by 133.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Asana by 35.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.62.

In other Asana news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington bought 3,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.51 per share, with a total value of $248,281.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $1,779,638.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,753,733 shares of company stock valued at $437,728,282 and have sold 112,440 shares valued at $9,004,721. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $61.03 on Thursday. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.94 and a 200 day moving average of $89.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 1.61.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

