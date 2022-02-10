Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.37, Yahoo Finance reports. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 30.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PAG traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.07. The stock had a trading volume of 13,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,977. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $63.60 and a 12 month high of $114.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.50. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.71%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 75.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 606,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,834 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.76% of Penske Automotive Group worth $45,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

PAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.