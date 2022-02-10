Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) Shares Down 0.1%

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.71. Approximately 110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 36,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72.

Get Peridot Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 39.6% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 559,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 158,919 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its holdings in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peridot Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.