Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €220.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been assigned a €220.00 ($252.87) target price by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($277.01) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €215.00 ($247.13) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays set a €243.00 ($279.31) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €202.00 ($232.18) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($275.86) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €221.08 ($254.12).

RI stock traded up €1.60 ($1.84) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €191.90 ($220.57). The stock had a trading volume of 360,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,300. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €204.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is €196.13. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($123.28) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($156.61).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

