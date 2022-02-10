Persimmon (LON:PSN) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Persimmon (LON:PSN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PSN. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,440 ($46.52) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($30.43) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($43.95) to GBX 2,900 ($39.22) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,648 ($35.81) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,530 ($47.73) to GBX 3,580 ($48.41) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,128.33 ($42.30).

Get Persimmon alerts:

PSN stock opened at GBX 2,472 ($33.43) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,658.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,729.04. The stock has a market cap of £7.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00. Persimmon has a 1-year low of GBX 2,321 ($31.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,272 ($44.25).

In other news, insider Shirine Khoury-Haq bought 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,795 ($37.80) per share, with a total value of £9,922.25 ($13,417.51). Also, insider Joanna Place bought 3,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,559 ($34.60) per share, for a total transaction of £99,980.13 ($135,199.63).

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.