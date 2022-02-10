Perth Mint Gold Token Achieves Market Cap of $1.84 Million (PMGT)

Perth Mint Gold Token (CURRENCY:PMGT) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One Perth Mint Gold Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,863.97 or 0.04169615 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Perth Mint Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and $9,782.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00041495 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00107157 BTC.

Perth Mint Gold Token Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally. “

