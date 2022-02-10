Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.86

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.86 and last traded at $30.81, with a volume of 5211 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.69.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 16.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile (NYSE:TLK)

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

