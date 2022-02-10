Peter McIntyre Acquires 3,504,337 Shares of Alligator Energy Limited (ASX:AGE) Stock

Alligator Energy Limited (ASX:AGE) insider Peter McIntyre bought 3,504,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$157,695.17 ($111,840.54).

Peter McIntyre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Peter McIntyre 2,704,867 shares of Alligator Energy stock.

Alligator Energy Company Profile

Alligator Energy Limited engages in the mineral exploration activities in Australia and Italy. The company primarily explores for uranium, nickel, cobalt, copper, and other energy mineral deposits. It holds interests in the Alligator Rivers Uranium Project located in Northern Territory; Big Lake Uranium Project situated in Cooper Basin, South Australia; Piedmont Ni-Co Project located in northern Italy; and Samphire Uranium Project situated in Whyalla Region, South Australia.

