Peter Zippelius Sells 487,092 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peter Zippelius also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Catalent alerts:

On Tuesday, November 30th, Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of Catalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $387,900,000.00.

CTLT stock opened at $103.66 on Thursday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.43 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.68 and a 200 day moving average of $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,794,000. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 42.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,075,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 188.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after buying an additional 39,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,676,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,212,000 after buying an additional 11,115 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.